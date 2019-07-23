|
|
Ricci, Gene "Nippy"
Gene "Nippy" Ricci, 78, of Goshen, VA passed away on July 18th. He was the loving and dedicated husband of Kathleen Chamberlain Ricci. Both resided in Providence before retiring to Goshen. Nippy was a big man with an even bigger heart and made a huge impression on everyone. He would often greet people with a giant smile and regale them with stories and jokes. He cared deeply for all of his family and friends and was always there to help. He was a man of service having been in the Army and then on the Providence Police Force K-9 Unit. He was a man of all trades and loved restoring antique cars with Kathy. Nippy was very passionate about living life and seeing new places and discovered a wealth of beauty and friendship in the land and friends whom he met in VA, especially those from Indian Acres. He leaves behind 4 daughters and their spouses: Terri, Tina, Tammy and Tracy; 6 step-children and their spouses: Christy, Robert, David, Nicholas, Elizabeth and Nicholas, Jr.; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and is survived by 2 brothers, Peter Paul and Louis.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019