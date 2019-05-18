|
|
Dyer, Genevieve (Carpenter)
Genevieve (Carpenter) Dyer, 86, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Edith (Grube) Carpenter. She was the beloved wife of William C. Dyer Jr.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3252 Post Rd, Warwick. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 9AM-10AM on Monday. Burial will follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, Post Rd. North Kingstown.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019