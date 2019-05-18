Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
3252 Post Rd
Warwick, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
3252 Post Rd
Warwick, RI
Genevieve (Carpenter) Dyer, 86, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Edith (Grube) Carpenter. She was the beloved wife of William C. Dyer Jr.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3252 Post Rd, Warwick. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 9AM-10AM on Monday. Burial will follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, Post Rd. North Kingstown.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019
