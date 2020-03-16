|
|
LECH, GENEVIEVE M. "JENNY" (PLAZIAK)
93, of Kennedy Drive, passed away peacefully surround by her loving family on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Respiratory & Rehabilitation Center of RI, Coventry.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Lech. Born in West Warwick, a daughter of the late Frank and Sophia (Kigina) Plaziak. She was a resident of Coventry for many years.
Mrs. Lech was employed with various companies in the textile industry for many years until retiring in 1987. She was a lifelong communicant of Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, loved flower gardens and gardening and was an avid Red Sox fan.
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Lech-Castro and her husband Paul, with whom she lived; a granddaughter, Melissa A. Griffin and her husband Chris; two great grandsons, Sean and Brendan Griffin and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late John J. Lech and sister of the late Louise Urban and Harriett Klimek.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 17, 2002 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington Street, Coventry. Interment will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions to VNA Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 in her memoery would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2020