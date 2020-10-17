1/1
Genevieve Ryan
RYAN, GENEVIEVE
93, of Johnston, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 13, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary ( Beagan) Galligan. She is survived by three children; Kathryn Sousa of Warren, Marianne Ryan and her companion Robert Bellows of Johnston and John Patrick Ryan and his wife Mary Etta of North Stonington, CT. Seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late John Patrick Ryan. She was the sister of Thomas Galligan and his wife Mary of North Scituate and the late John P. Galligan and the late William Gerard. She was also married to the late Jeremiah F. Ryan. Genevieve's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Briarcliff Gardens for the wonderful care they gave their mother. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Services are private. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
