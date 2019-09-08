|
Di Biase, Gennaro
Gennaro P. (Jerry) DiBiase, 89 of Providence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Hope Hospice.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Antonio and Agnese (Ruscito) DiBiase.
Gennaro was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his loving sons, Stephen and Michael DiBiase, a brother, Anthony DiBiase and a sister, Angela Hogan. He was predeceased by his brother John in 1975. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Lia Murty, Sophia and Jacob DiBiase and Eva Licht and a dear great-grandson, Jared "JJ" Murty.
A memorial service will be held at Blackstone River Theatre on Sunday, October 20th, at 5:00 p.m. For a complete obituary please visit www.marianiandson.com/tributes/Gennaro-DiBiaseJerry
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019