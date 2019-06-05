FAIOLA, GENNARO

84, of Warwick passed away Sunday June 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Norma (Guglielmetti) Faiola.

Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Luigi and Assunta (Companatico) Faiola.

Gennaro was employed as a General Manager for various RI and MA auto dealerships for many years until his retirement. He was also a parishioner and former usher of St. Mary's Church.

He is survived by his children; Francesca Labbadia and her husband Michael of Johnston, Gina Giusti and her husband Jeff of Warwick, Maria Della Grotta and her husband Greg of Hope and the late Louis G. Faiola Sr.; his grandchildren Michael Jr., Colbie, Nicole, Brittany, Giana, Louis Jr., Samantha, Madison, Jefferey, Gennaro and Matteo; thirteen great grandchildren; he was the brother of Concetta Franco of CA, Helen Nofi of Providence and the late Mary Nannarone, Rose Martra, Antonio and Armando Faiola.

He was always an unselfishly giving man whose whole life revolved around his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was such a strong, loving and caring man that everyone who met him, loved him.

His funeral will be held on Friday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Cranston at 11am. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Friday morning 8:30 am to 10 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rogers Fund at Tockwotton on the Waterfront 500 Waterfront Dr. East Prov., RI 02914. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary