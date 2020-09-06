LEPORE, GENNARO "GERRY" S.,
91, of Davie, FL and formerly of North Providence, passed away September 4, 2020.
He was a son of Serafino "Fico" and Filomena "Fannie" Lepore; husband of the late Theresa F. "Tootsie" (Brogno) Lepore; beloved father of Karen J. Pellicano, Gerald M. Lepore, and Michael P. Lepore and his wife Doreen; cherished grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 10 and 1 great-great-grandson.
Gerry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Europe with the Counter Intelligence Corps. He was an engineer and later worked for the Laborers' International Union of North America as an administrator. He was also a member of the Laborers' Union Local 271. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Graveside burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate
