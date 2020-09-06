1/1
Gennaro S. "Gerry" Lepore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gennaro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEPORE, GENNARO "GERRY" S.,
91, of Davie, FL and formerly of North Providence, passed away September 4, 2020.
He was a son of Serafino "Fico" and Filomena "Fannie" Lepore; husband of the late Theresa F. "Tootsie" (Brogno) Lepore; beloved father of Karen J. Pellicano, Gerald M. Lepore, and Michael P. Lepore and his wife Doreen; cherished grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 10 and 1 great-great-grandson.
Gerry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Europe with the Counter Intelligence Corps. He was an engineer and later worked for the Laborers' International Union of North America as an administrator. He was also a member of the Laborers' Union Local 271. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Graveside burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved