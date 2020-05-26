|
|
ABATIELLO, GEORGE A.
81, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Roslyn (Mullen) Abatiello.
George was formerly employed at Barkley, Brown and Cavanaugh Food Brokers until his retirement. He previously worked at the former Great Scott/ Big G Markets. After his retirement George became a wood craftsman and traveled from New Hampshire to Virginia for arts and crafts shows. A communicant of St. Kevin Church in Warwick, he served as an adult altar server, lector and eucharistic minister. George was also a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and a graduate of Cranston High School, Class of 1957.
Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters, Tonya Buffi, son in law Thomas, and Dineen Perry, son in law Kirk; six beloved grandchildren, Andrew and Nathan Wynegar, Alexandra, Thomas Jr., and Brittany Buffi, and Emily Perry; and his great-granddaughter, Penelope Wynegar.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Ln., Warwick. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Ln., Warwick, RI 02889, will be appreciated. Information regarding visitation and Mass details/protocol and online condolences, please visit www. TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2020