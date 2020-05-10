|
|
MOLLO, GEORGE A.
Our George died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in the beautiful home that he called Paradise in Rotonda West, Florida, with his wife of fifty years Veglia Buonanno Mollo at his side holding the hands of each other. George was born in Rome, Italy, in July 1937, to Alice (LeBlanc) Mollo and Nicola Mollo. George is also survived by his loving brother, Bruno Mollo, of North Providence, Rhode Island; he was predeceased by his brothers Costantino, John, Trino, Zeno, and his sisters Maria and Gina of Rome, Italy.
He honorably and without hesitation served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966. George joined Electric Boat in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and was a proud skilled AFC/welder technician for many years. He utilized his Veterans Benefits to participate in the evening Business Administration program at Johnson and Wales University in Providence and numerous certifications via the Electric Boat Educational training programs.
Sincerest and heartfelt thanks for all the beautiful memories to his family, unforgettable coworkers, dearest friends, wonderful neighbors, and those who have loved and prayed for him throughout the United States, Italy, Canada, Mexico, and England. "Respect is the least expensive commodity on the market—Listen, Learn, and Lead." George A. Mollo (A Life So Beautifully Lived and a Heart so Deeply Loved) Saints Peter and Paul Mausoleum in Cranston, Rhode Island, will be his final resting place at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020