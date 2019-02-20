|
Murphy Jr., George A.
81, passed away on February 15th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary H.( Eliason) Murphy.
Born in Providence, George was a son of the late George A. and Adelaide (Mello) Murphy.
George proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He was employed by Ann & Hope in the advertising Department as the Head layout artist for 25 years before his retirement. He was an avid horseman, singer and entertainer.
George is survived by his daughter, Stacey Murphy, a granddaughter, Alexandra Jordan, a brother, Ronald Murphy, and his sisters, Jean Murphy, Barbara Carroll, Addie Silva, and Corinne Bellavance. Brother of the late Kathryn Rezendes and Donald Murphy.
His funeral will begin on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:00 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rte. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church Street, Slatersville, RI 02895. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4- 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to The 931 Jefferson Blvd #3004, Warwick, RI 02886. For complete obituary, directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019