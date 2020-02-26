|
RIVARD, George A.
81, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family Monday, February 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ruth A. (Quinn) Rivard. Born in Providence he was a son of the late Dr. William H. and Margaret H. (Cook) Rivard. Mr. Rivard was a manager of accounting operations for the Travelers Insurance Company from 1970 to 1986 before retiring. He was a 1958 graduate of Hope High School, attended Bryant College and received his BA Degree from Johnson and Wales. He was a Professor at Johnson and Wales, was the first manager of Medicare for the Sate of RI and the first administrator of Cedar Crest Nursing Center. He was a former Scout Master for Troup 2 BSA in Barrington. He was a former commander of the Almeida-Hines DAV Post #22, Cumberland, and a member of the Scituate Rotary Club. He was a Past Grand Knight of Fatima Council #4331, Providence and a former Director of the Providence Lyons Club. Mr. Rivard honorably served his country in the US Navy.
In addition to his wife Ruth, he was the father of Christine L. Faber (John) of Homer, Alaska, and Scott R. Rivard (Rebecca) of Bedford Hills, NY. He was the grandfather of Isabella, Charles and Benjamin Rivard and John and Emily Faber. He was the brother of the late Moreen Oakley, Henry Rivard (Barbara), John Rivard (Catherine), and Charles Rivard (Jean). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 8:30AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30AM in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1 State St., Ste. 200, Providence, RI 02908 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020