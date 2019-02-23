|
FELDMAN, GEORGE B.
92, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeanne (Diamond) Feldman. Born in Fall River, MA, a son of the late Anne (Newman) Wilner, he had lived in Pawtucket for 51 years and Cranston for 17 years, before moving to Voorhees, NJ. He was co-owner of Feldman Furniture in Pawtucket for 46 years, retiring in 1997. George was a QM3 WWII Navy veteran, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific and earning the Victory Medal. He was a member of the Masons. George was an avid tennis player and fitness enthusiast. He loved to play bridge and read. He was a proud New England Patriots fan. Devoted father of Richard Feldman (Elizabeth) of North Potomac, MD, Ruth Feldman (Romaine Macomb) of Madison, CT, Lisa Eichen (Eduard) of Voorhees, NJ and Lois Kurtz (Robert) of Raleigh, NC. Dear brother of the late Sydney, Saul and Philip Feldman. Loving grandfather of Sara, Rebecca, Debra, Adam, Ian, Bryan and Maxwell. Funeral services will be held MONDAY at 11:00 a.m. in the Priest Chapel in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Road, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, 16133 Venture Blvd., Suite 1000, Encino, CA 91436 or Hospice of Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057. Shiva will be observed at the Crowne Plaza, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick on Monday from 6-8 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019