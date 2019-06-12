Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
George "Bud" Barnes

George "Bud" Barnes Obituary
BARNES, GEORGE "BUD"
99, of Warwick died Friday at his home, just weeks shy of his 100th birthday.
He was the husband of the late Veronica A. (Kane) Barnes.
Born in Warwick, a son of the late Frank H. and Hazel Barnes, he was a lifelong Warwick resident.
Mr. Barnes worked for United Wire & Supply for many years before his retirement. He was a WWII Army veteran.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Barnes of Cranston, two sons, Jeffrey Barnes of Matunuck and George Barnes and his wife, Lynn of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Amanda Becker of Atlanta, a grandson, Matthew Barnes of Warwick and three great-granddaughters.
His funeral will be Friday at 10 AM in the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Calling hours 8-10 AM prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to VNA Hospice Care New England 51 Health Lane Warwick, RI 02886.
Burial with military honors will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019
