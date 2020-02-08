Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
George Benjamin Hopkins Jr. Obituary
Hopkins Jr, George Benjamin
74, of Warwick, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Kerin A. Dickey (David) of Warwick and many beloved relatives and friends.
His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Calling hours held prior to the service from 10-11AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2020
