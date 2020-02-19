|
|
SELWYN, III, GEORGE E. "BUTCH"
65, of Narragansett, formerly Warwick, passed away on February 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter Jessica Selwyn and his granddaughters Chloe and Paige Selwyn of North Kingstown, his son Adam Selwyn and his grandson Andrew Pina-Selwyn of North Kingstown and his son George E. Selwyn Jr. of NYC, as well as his former wife of 30 years Kathleen C. Johnson.
He is the son of Mary E. (McGrath) Selwyn of Narragansett, formerly of Warwick and the late George E. Selwyn. He is also survived by his siblings Paul Selwyn of Narragansett and NYC, Maribeth Brouillette of Myrtle Beach, SC, Julie Selwyn of Stonington, CT. and Lee Bresnahan of Narragansett, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Daniel Selwyn.
He was a former employee of the City of Warwick and the RIDOT. He was a friend of Bill W's.
Calling hours , Friday February 21, 2020, from 4 to 7 pm at the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home on 142 Centerville Road Warwick R.I. 02886. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Southern RI Intergroup The Craik Building 2845 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886. Internment is private.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020