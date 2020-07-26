MELANSON, GEORGE ETIENNE

96, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida.

He was born on August 3, 1923 in Montreal, Quebec to Omer and Marie-Anna Melancon. As a child he immigrated to Woonsocket, RI with his family. He was a high school graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy. He later graduated from the Technical Institute in Providence, RI.

He met his future wife Simone Morin in Drummondville, Quebec where they married in 1951. They moved to Providence where they raised a family and spent most of their lives.

For fifty years George immersed himself as an architect at Robinson Green Beretta in Providence. He was a member of The American Institute of Architects. Some of his projects included the interior renovation of St. Sebastian Church where he was a parishioner and St. Margaret Church in Rumford, RI. He designed the monumental granite entrance marker of the University of Rhode Island, Kingston which incorporates the University Seal.

His leisure activities included photography, coin collecting, European travel and until his 60's tennis and golf. He and Simone retired to Boca Raton, Florida in 2005. George will be remembered for his liveliness and willingness to help others.

He is predeceased by his wife Simone who died in February and his sister Jeanne Fontaine.

He will be missed by his daughter Francine Melanson-Rose and his son-in-law Richard Rose of Warwick, RI, his son Ronald Melanson of Delray Beach, Florida and his brother Bernard Melancon of Warwick, RI.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 28 from 2-4 pm at the Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton where a funeral service in celebration of his life will begin at 3 PM.

At a future date George and Simone's urns will be placed together in a columbarium at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, RI.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store