Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
George F. Cameron Obituary
CAMERON, GEORGE F.,
98 a retired printer and owner of the former Twins Printing Co. in Warwick passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Kent Regency. He was the husband of the late Eleanor A. (Armstrong) Cameron. Born in Cambridge, MA, he was the son of the late Robert and Christina (Crothers) Cameron. George was the beloved father of Robert G. Cameron (Linda) and William E. Cameron (Judith) and Sandra Lyn Plumley (David). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Margaret Ryer and David Cameron. George was a World War II Army veteran and was also employed by the Providence Journal and Providence Visitor.
His funeral will be private Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the convenience of the family at the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. In lieu of flowers contributions to the RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907 will be appreciated. Relatives and friends may pay their respects and view George's service online (TheQuinnFuneralHome.com).
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2020
