BOYAJIAN, GEORGE G.
81, June 17, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service Friday, June 21, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Sts. Vartnanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 402 Broadway, Providence. Burial will be in North Burial Ground, Providence. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , One State Street, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908, would be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019