GRANDE, GEORGE
92, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. His funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Ave., Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Monday 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Grande's memory may be made to: Amedisys Foundation, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019