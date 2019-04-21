Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
239 Regent Ave.
Providence, RI
George Grande Obituary
GRANDE, GEORGE
92, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. His funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Ave., Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Monday 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Grande's memory may be made to: Amedisys Foundation, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
