Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
George H. Landry Jr. Obituary
Landry, George H. Jr.
91, of East Providence, died Monday June 10, 2019 at home.
He was the husband of Gail (Emerson) Landry, for over 52 years.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:30pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Saturday from 1:00-2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in George's memory may be sent to The Traumatic Brain Injury Association , 1506 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 212 , Richmond, VA. 23220, or www.biav.net.
www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 12, 2019
