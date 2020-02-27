|
Champlin, IV, George Harrison
George Harrison Champlin IV, 37, of Westerly, RI passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2020 at the Westerly Hospital. George was the son of Marty (Pollock) and George H. Champlin III, who survive him. George is also survived by his beloved wife Melissa (Karageorgos) Champlin, his sister Sara Champlin, his father and mother-in-law Frank and Pam Karageorgos, his brother and sister-in-law Steven and Shannon Karageorgos, and his faithful dog, Max. He is also survived by many extended family members.
The wake will be on Friday, February 28th at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home 121 Main St. Westerly from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29th at Central Baptist Church on Elm Street in Westerly, followed by the burial at River Bend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stand Up for Animals in Westerly.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020