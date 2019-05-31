Home

Geisser III, George , J.
George John Geisser III, 69, of Attleboro, MA, and Savannah, GA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. He was the beloved husband of Linda Mary (Alfred) Geisser.
Born on December 23, 1949 in Providence, RI, he was the son of George J. Geisser Jr. of Riverside, RI, and the late Virginia Jane (Cregan) Geisser, who passed away on the same day as her son.
To view the complete obituary and for service information, please visit www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2019
