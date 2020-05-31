GEISSER, JR., GEORGE J.
97, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Virginia J. Geisser (predeceased May 2019) whom he met while both were attending the University of Rhode Island. They were married for 70 years. George was born in Dorchester, MA on October 9, 1922. He was the son of the late George J. Geisser Sr. and Madelyn (Grady) Geisser. He was a lifelong resident of East Providence, RI. He established in 1953 the consulting engineering firm , George J. Geisser & Associates, Inc. (subsequently named George J. Geisser Jr. Co. and Geisser Engineering Corp.), and companion firm Allstate Drilling Co., which he operated until his retirement in 1992. George was a World War II Army Veteran who served in the 20th Armored Division with service provided in the European Theatre, most notably in Germany. He continued his service in the Army Reserves with a final discharge rank of Lieutenant Colonel. George was a highly respected member of the Rhode Island engineering community. He was both a Registered Professional Engineer and a Registered Land Surveyor. He was forever known for his honesty and integrity in all his business dealings. He was Past President of the Rhode Island Society of Professional Engineers (1961-1962) and was a long time member of the East Providence Rotary Club, where he served as Past President (1974-1975). He obtained his Master's Degree in Engineering (going to school at night) from Worcester Polytechnic University in 1982.
George was a loyal supporter of the University of Rhode Island (URI). With his wife, Virginia, they established the George & Virginia Geisser Civil Engineering Scholarship at URI in 1998. George was inducted into the URI College of Engineering Founders Club in 2001. George was an avid golfer and was a long time member of the Wannamoisett Country Club in East Providence. He remained a member until his death. George's greatest love, however, was traveling with his wife, Virginia. George and Virginia traveled the world and savored all their time abroad. They could not wait for their next adventure, with Virginia being the planner extraordinaire. George was a devoted husband and father. Nothing was more important to him than his family. And his loyalty to his friends was steadfast. He will be dearly missed by all. In addition to his late wife, Virginia, George was predeceased by his son George J. Geisser III and his two younger brothers, Russell F. Geisser and Rev. Raymond E. Geisser. He is survived by his sister Madelyn of Hillsboro, NJ; his three sons, Donald F. Geisser of Tiverton, RI, H. Richard Geisser and his wife Jeanne of Atkinson, NH, Dennis P. Geisser and his wife Martha of Seekonk, MA; two daughters, Carol J. Charest and her husband David of Seekonk, MA, Gail E. Geisser of Riverside, RI; daughter-in-law Linda Geisser of Attleboro, MA; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; and his faithful rescue dog Jackson. George's family is most grateful to Hope Hospice for providing George with exceptionally loving and kind care during his final months at home, with special thanks to his most dedicated caregivers Julie Pinheiro and Dawn Chandronnet. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, his funeral service will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the University of Rhode Island Foundation – George & Virginia Geisser Civil Engineering Scholarship, 79 Upper College Road, Kingston, RI 02881 or Hope Hospice, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904, would be appreciated. For updates visit, www.Perrymcstay.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.