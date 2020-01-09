|
LAMOTHE, GEORGE J.
72, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and daughters at Kent Hospital, Warwick. He was the beloved husband of nearly 49 years to Virginia A. (Richard) Lamothe. Father of Kathryn Sinniger, Alicia Hirscht, and Erica Suffoletto.
Funeral will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am from the IANNOTTI FUNERAL HOME, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 62 Pleasant St., West Warwick. Interment to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting Hours Friday, 4:00 - 7:00 pm Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020