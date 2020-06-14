SHEEHAN, III, GEORGE J.
75 of Carolina, RI and former resident of Scituate, RI died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Helen (McGinn) Sheehan.
Born in Providence, RI on November 29, 1944 he was the son of the late George J. Sheehan Jr. and Anna (Hanlon) Sheehan.
Mr. Sheehan served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He went on to become the Director of the Rhode Island Batterers Intervention Program for many years. He received his undergraduate and Master's degree in Social Work from Rhode Island College.
George was an avid angler and enjoyed many hours on the water in his boat.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of over 50 years, he will be sadly missed by his three children, Patrick M. Sheehan of Bridgewater MA., Joseph G. Sheehan and his wife Jennifer of Carolina, RI and Mary A. Luce and her husband Jason of Hopkinton, MA. He was the loving grandfather of Johnathon, Michael, Sofia, Alessandra, Nathan, Logan and Aiden. He also leaves his five sisters, Carlene Towne of Narragansett, RI, Kathleen Sheehan of FL, Christine Gervais of Cranston, Adrienne Carroll of Cranston and Joanne Cox of Warwick, RI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 437 Carolina Back Rd, Charlestown, RI. Burial will follow with full military honors in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Disabled American Veterans www.DAV.org, PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301
Avery Funeral Home, Main St. Hope Valley is entrusted with the arrangements
Averyfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
75 of Carolina, RI and former resident of Scituate, RI died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Helen (McGinn) Sheehan.
Born in Providence, RI on November 29, 1944 he was the son of the late George J. Sheehan Jr. and Anna (Hanlon) Sheehan.
Mr. Sheehan served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He went on to become the Director of the Rhode Island Batterers Intervention Program for many years. He received his undergraduate and Master's degree in Social Work from Rhode Island College.
George was an avid angler and enjoyed many hours on the water in his boat.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of over 50 years, he will be sadly missed by his three children, Patrick M. Sheehan of Bridgewater MA., Joseph G. Sheehan and his wife Jennifer of Carolina, RI and Mary A. Luce and her husband Jason of Hopkinton, MA. He was the loving grandfather of Johnathon, Michael, Sofia, Alessandra, Nathan, Logan and Aiden. He also leaves his five sisters, Carlene Towne of Narragansett, RI, Kathleen Sheehan of FL, Christine Gervais of Cranston, Adrienne Carroll of Cranston and Joanne Cox of Warwick, RI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 437 Carolina Back Rd, Charlestown, RI. Burial will follow with full military honors in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Disabled American Veterans www.DAV.org, PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301
Avery Funeral Home, Main St. Hope Valley is entrusted with the arrangements
Averyfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.