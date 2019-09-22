|
VIAU, GEORGE J.
74, of Johnston, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Carol Viau. They were married for the past 53 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Delcy and Michelina (Iadevaia) Viau. George was a commercial fisherman and a building contractor. He had a big heart and would always offer to help everyone. George was known as Mr. Fix It ; he also made the best clam chowder. George will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Besides his wife he was survived by his children George and his wife Elizabeth Viau , Joseph and his wife Gabriella Viau both Johnston, his sister June Jarret of Narragansett, his grandchildren George Viau, Alyssa (Viau) Capone, Joseph, Tori and Nicolas Viau, his caretakers and sisters in-law Nancy Viau and Pamela Bekier and many nieces and nephews. George was also the brother of the late Delcy Viau, Eddie Viau and Betty Turnbull.
His funeral and burial were private. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019