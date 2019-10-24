Home

Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home - Providence
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-6363
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert's Church
866 Atwells Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
George J. Wesolowski


1962 - 2019
George J. Wesolowski Obituary
Wesolowski, George J.
57, of Warwick, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. George was born on August 1, 1962, to Stanislawa (Duda) and the late Stanislaw Wesolowski. He was the loving partner of Joanne Sullivan. He is survived by his children Eric and Rachel Wesolowski. George was predeceased by his son Stosh Wesolowski. He was the brother of Adam and Christopher Wesolowski, Jola Adamczewski, Irene Haworth, and Ania Cardarelli. He is also survived by his grandson Aiden Flores. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 25th at 10 AM in St. Adalbert's Church, 866 Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home. For further information please visit www.mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
