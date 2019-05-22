|
BAKER, SR., GEORGE KNOWLTON
91, of Sun City Center, Florida passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara(Helms, Raines) Baker and the late Marjorie M. (Cundy) Baker.
Born in Rumford R.I. he was a son of the late Herbert L. and Marie (Parrisault) Baker.
George was an Army Veteran of WWII who had a courageous spirit and a deep love for his country, family, and friends. He was the second generation owner and operator of Rumford Aquarium and had the vision to relocate the retail business from the basement of his parent's home to a freestanding location in East Providence. George went on to found a wholesale distribution business with the same name which was sold to a public company in 1994. The now fourth generation family enterprise lives on in his honor as the Rumford Pet Express retail stores and Pet Food Experts, a wholesale distribution business operating in 32 states. George was a founder of the Newman YMCA and chaired the building fund. He was also an honorary board member of the Greater Providence YMCA. George was a senior warden and vestry member of St Mary's Episcopal Church. He was also a past president for St Mary's Home for children for 20 years. George was a past president of the Pet Industry Distributors Association. He also served on the board of directors of the former Old Stone Bank. With a big laugh, and an even bigger heart. George's legacy is one of love and service to others. He loved golf and was a member at Wannamoisett Country Club for many years
Besides his wife he leaves three daughters, Bonnie L Oliver of East Providence, Nancy L. Hanoian of Narragansett and Joyce M. Rebello of Riverside, one son George K Baker Jr. of Florida, two step-sons, Mark Raines of Georgia and David Raines of Atlanta, ten grandchildren, one step grandchild, and 18 great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Herbert, Robert, and Lilian Baker, Florence Hussey and Charlotte Hanley.
A celebration of George's life will take place for the family and close friends of the deceased on Saturday May 25, 2019 from 12-2 pm in the Wannamoisett Country Club, 96 Hoyt Ave, Rumford
Donations in George's name can be made to the Newman YMCA Charitable George K Baker golf tournament 472 Taunton Ave Seekonk,Ma. 02771 or to St Mary's Home for Children. 420 Fruit Hill Ave. North Providence R.I 02911
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019