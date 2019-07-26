Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Fram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George L. Fram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George L. Fram Obituary
FRAM, GEORGE L.
Husband of Joan A. (Reek) Fram, father of David G. Fram. George's Life Celebration will held with visitation on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM and continue on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery.
FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
Download Now