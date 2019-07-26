|
|
FRAM, GEORGE L.
Husband of Joan A. (Reek) Fram, father of David G. Fram. George's Life Celebration will held with visitation on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM and continue on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery.
FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 26, 2019