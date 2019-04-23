|
LIBBY, George
Smithfield,
George Libby, 85 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday at home. He was the loving husband of Eleanor F. (Gorden) Libby, they were married for 56 years.
Born in Johnston, he was the son of the late Harry F. and Rose (Scuncio) Libby. George resided in North Attleboro since 2015. He and his wife previously resided in Smithfield for 3 years and various areas of Florida for many years. George was also a longtime resident of Greenville, RI.
George had a passion for photography. While residing in Florida he was a freelance photographer for the Key West Citizen. He also enjoyed Snickers candy, boating and music, specifically the guitar. George enjoyed reading and completed 25,000 crossword puzzles. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to places like Paris, Italy, New Orleans, but most of all Key West was his favorite.
He was an insurance appraiser for Hartford Insurance for 23 years until his retirement. While residing in Key West George started Key West Auto Appraisers for more than six years.
Beside his wife, he is survived by his daughter Susan L. Connaughton, her husband Kevin of North Attleboro, two grandchildren, Jessie and Cameron Connaughton and several nieces and nephews. George was the brother of the late Evelyn Hopkins, Harry Libby, Elinor Greichen and Jennie Balme.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to George's Life Celebration to be held on Friday April 26, 2019 with Calling Hours from 5 PM to 8 PM and continuing on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2019