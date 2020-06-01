Aquilante, George M.
85, of Providence, on Friday, May 29, 2020. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10AM-12PM at A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial at St. Ann's Cemetery will be private. In accordance with State of RI mandates, only 15 people may be inside the facility during the visitation. Masks must be worn at all times. For complete obitury, visit marianiandson.com
85, of Providence, on Friday, May 29, 2020. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10AM-12PM at A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial at St. Ann's Cemetery will be private. In accordance with State of RI mandates, only 15 people may be inside the facility during the visitation. Masks must be worn at all times. For complete obitury, visit marianiandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.