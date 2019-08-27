Home

Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
George M. Rossman Obituary
ROSSMAN, GEORGE, M.
85, passed away on August 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Schlindwein) Rossman, son of the late Emil and Audrey (Figueroa) Rossman and brother of the late Marylyn (Rossman) Nardi.
Besides his beloved wife, George is survived by his daughters, Karen (Paul) Taylor, Gwen (Todd) Jones, and Pamela Stocksdale (Brian) Stalnaker; his grandchildren Holly (Robert) Rodriquez, Megan (Willis) Vandevanter, Cory (Kayla) Taylor, Kyle (Kim) Taylor, the late Ross Langlois, Samantha Jones, Rachel Langlois, Mitchell Jones, Shelby Langlois, five great-grandchildren and twenty seven nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours Thursday, 9:30 am – 10:30 am, in the the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. Burial with military honors will follow at the RI Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory would be gratefully appreciated by the . RI Chapter 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. For full obituary and online condolences see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
