Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
George N. Labrecque Obituary
Labrecque, George N.
George N. Labrecque, 84, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on September 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, He was formally a resident of Cranston, R.I. He is survived by his wife, Carol Pezzullo Labrecque.
He was a loving father to David Pezzullo, his wife Staci of Raleigh, N.C., Lisa Pezzullo of Coconut Creek, Fl., and Donna Pezzullo of Port St. Lucie, Fl. A Grandfather to Raymond Pezzullo, his wife Heather and Chelsea Pezzullo, of Rhode Island, Jordan Pezzullo and Hunter Marie Gallo both of Florida. Also a Great grandfather to Dominic and Damon Pezzullo. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sister Irene Swanson of Conn., and his brother James and his wife Shirley of Waterford, Conn. Along with his sister-in-law, Karen Desantis and her husband, Stephen of Port St. Lucie, Fl.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ovide and Marrianna Labrecque, his brothers Gerard, Joe, Paul and Russ Labrecque, His sisters, Florence Danho, and Marie Ullucci.
He was the former owner of Standard Hardware in East Providence, R.I. and was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Port St. Lucie, Fl.
Mr. Labrecque served honorably in the United States Army.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He will truly be missed by all.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held for him in the spring in Rhode Island at a time to be announced later.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
