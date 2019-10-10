Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
645 Hartford Ave.
Providence, RI
George O. Tashjian Obituary
TASHJIAN, GEORGE O.
93, of Burnett St., Johnston, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Ferrara) Tashjian. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Oscar O. and Blanche B. (Bejian) Tashjian.
George received his BS in accounting from Bryant College and worked for the State of RI for 30 years retiring as Senior Revenue Officer in 1993. He was a WW-II U.S. Navy veteran; member of the State of RI Board of Accounting; Past President of RI Association of Accountants; and Past President of the Johnston Lions Club.
George was the devoted father of Mark P. Tashjian, George O. Tashjian, Jr. and his wife Jennifer all of Johnston, Lisa T. Laurie and her husband William of Cranston and Lori A. Tashjian of Narragansett; loving grandfather of Talia Laurie and Olivia Tashjian; and dear brother of the late Virginia Shanazarian, Elizabeth Pugh and Anita Medeiros.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 12th at 11:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Ave., Providence. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence, RI 02908.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
