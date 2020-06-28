STERGIS, GEORGE P.
92, of Cumberland passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothea (Savvides) Stergis; two daughters, Cynthia Mulvey (Thomas) and Lauren Stergis; one son, Christopher Stergis; six grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Susan Vendetti and the brother of the late Louis Stergis, Augustus Stergis, James Stergis, Theresa Travers, Constance Grimshaw and Irene Hamilton.
George enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Army 2 ½ years. Upon returning, he went into Sales at Auto Dealerships, and then joined his two brothers at Stergis Aluminum Products in Dedham, Massachusetts as a salesman and an expeditor. Three years later, he established his own company, Stergis Supply Company, Inc., Pawtucket in 1969, which is now being operated by his son, Christopher.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Doctors and Staff of The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence.
His funeral and his burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Cemetery, Warwick will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Stergis's memory to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott Street, Pawtucket, RI 02806 would be appreciated. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.