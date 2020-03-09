|
Tessier, George P.
82, of Greenville, died Friday, March 6, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Sheers) Tessier. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Edmond and Doris (Desrochers) Tessier.
George was an electrician for Parkinson Manufacturing of Esmond for 20 years, retiring in 2005. He was a US Navy veteran, serving as a petty officer during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of the St. Philips Council 11087, Knights of Columbus.
Besides his wife he leaves a son, Russell Tessier and his wife Catherine Plum of Amherst, MA, a daughter Cheril Smith and her husband Gerald of Smithfield, a granddaughter Allison Tessier, a brother Edmond Tessier and a sister Louise Borges.
His funeral will be held Wednesday at 10AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours are Tuesday, 5-8 PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2020