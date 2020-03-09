Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church
622 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI
View Map

George P. Tessier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George P. Tessier Obituary
Tessier, George P.
82, of Greenville, died Friday, March 6, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Sheers) Tessier. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Edmond and Doris (Desrochers) Tessier.
George was an electrician for Parkinson Manufacturing of Esmond for 20 years, retiring in 2005. He was a US Navy veteran, serving as a petty officer during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of the St. Philips Council 11087, Knights of Columbus.
Besides his wife he leaves a son, Russell Tessier and his wife Catherine Plum of Amherst, MA, a daughter Cheril Smith and her husband Gerald of Smithfield, a granddaughter Allison Tessier, a brother Edmond Tessier and a sister Louise Borges.
His funeral will be held Wednesday at 10AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours are Tuesday, 5-8 PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -