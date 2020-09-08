Patton, Esq., George
86, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born in Providence, son of the late George and Madeline (O'Neill) Patton. George was the Chief Information Officer for the State of RI for 35 years before his retirement. He was a 1951 graduate of La Salle Academy, a 1960 graduate of Providence College, and a 1970 graduate of Suffolk University, where he received his doctorate and earned his law degree. George was a devout Catholic and a communicate of St. Philips Church, Greenville. George leaves his nieces and nephew D. Linda Smith and her wife Cathy Rocco, Katherine O'Donnell and her husband Thomas, George Smith, and Janice Smith-Elliott and her husband Mathew. He also leaves his grand-nephews and niece Dylan O'Donnell, McKenzie, and Ryan Elliott. He was the brother of the late Joan Smith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 9:30 AM in St. Philips Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave., Providence. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed. A private burial will take place at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM
.