George R. (Ret. Major, C.P.D.) Carello
CARELLO, GEORGE R. (RET. MAJOR, C.P.D.)
86, of Cranston, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home with his devoted wife of 61 years, Jean at his side. He was the son of the late Frank and Laura (Leone) Felici.
A lifelong resident of Cranston, he was a graduate of Cranston High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in law enforcement from Bryant College. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1951 1954 serving in the Korean conflict. Upon his return from Korea, he joined the Cranston Police Department as a police officer. He was a member of the police force for 30 years, retiring as the city's first Police Major. Upon his retirement from the police force he was the Director of Fleet Operations for the State of Rhode Island until his retirement in 2000. He was very involved in the Marine Corp League, supporting our current troops, attending deployments and mentoring young Marines. He loved gardening, taking care of his lawn and dining at his favorite Italian restaurant, Caffe Itri.
He is survived by his loving wife Jean (Rossi) Carello, his daughters Gina E. Fallon and Elana M Leanna, his sons-in-law Joseph G. Fallon and Robert J Leanna, II, his two beautiful granddaughters, Emma and Ava Rabiner and his beloved dog Molly.
His funeral service and burial with military honors will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
November 12, 2020
So sad to hear the passing of Mr. Carello. He was a good friend of my Dad "Jimmy Raviele". May he rest in peace.
Vinny Raviele
Friend
