|
|
CLARK, SR, GEORGE R.
92, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Lucy Ann (Carnevale) Clark and father of the late Glenn R. Clark.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Alida "Ida" (Desrosiers) Clark. George had worked for the United States Postal Service for over forty years, retiring as a supervisor in 2001. He had previously served in the United States Navy during WW II.
He is survived by his children, Steven R. Clark of Greenville, George R. Clark, Jr. and his wife, Charlene of Johnston, Karen A. Clark of Greenville, as well as his beloved grandchildren, Walter, George III, Courtney, Serena, Rachel and Regan, and his daughter-in-law, Michelle Clark of Richmond. He was predeceased by his brothers, John, Joseph, Russell, Gordon, Edmund and Donald Clark.
George leaves behind great friends, Mr. Bill Proulx of Greenville and Timmy Laiho of Glocester.
The Clark family would like to sincerely thank his extraordinary caregivers: Danielle, Darlene, Deb, Eldrina, Erika, Katie, Kelly and Monica for all their love and support.
Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11 am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation Monday 4-7 pm in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial will follow in RI Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266 For messages of condolence please visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019