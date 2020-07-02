1/1
George R. Trabucco
TRABUCCO, GEORGE R.
95, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 29, 2020. He was the loving husband to the late Rose Trabucco (Lonardo) for 71 years until her passing 9 months ago. They are happily together again. George leaves behind his sons, Steven Trabucco (Sandy), David Trabucco (Deirdre) and daughters Camille Halsall (Robert), and Rosemarie Miller, with whom he lived. He also leaves 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit NardolilloFH.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
