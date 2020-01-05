Home

George Schwenk


1940 - 2019
George Schwenk Obituary
George Schwenk, age 79, of Conventry, Rhode Island and Melbourne, Florida passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Melbourne. He is survived by his wife Jane (Batty) Schwenk, son John Trudell, daughter Susan Crossman, grandsons Brian Crossman and John Trudell, Jr., granddaughters Alyson Trudell, Natalie Trudell and Jennifer Ring and his great grandson Jacob Ring. He was preceded in death by his son Paul Schwenk, granddaughter Jessica Knight and baby Matthew. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
