Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
the Kingston Congregational Church
Kingston, RI
FITZELLE, GEORGE T., Ph. D
95, of Kingston, passed away Monday March 4th. He was the beloved husband of Constance P. Fitzelle for 61 years. Born in Oneonta, New York, he was a son of the late Albert and Ruth (Thronton) Fitzelle. He graduated from the University of Rochester, received a Master's degree from Harvard, and earned his Ph. D from Cornell University. Professor Fitzelle taught Human Development at the University of Rhode Island for 30 years retiring in 1989. He also had a private counseling practice. He will be remembered for being a wonderful teacher, his gentle way and his kindness. Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, George T. Fitzelle, Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA, and Elizabeth Nuti of Wyckoff, NJ , and Mary Fitzelle-Jones of Warwick; and six grandchildren, Anna, Miriam, Paul, Emma, Eliza, and Jesse. He was the brother of the late Albert E. Fitzelle and his twin David Fitzelle. The family would like to thank Home Instead and Hope Hospice for the love and care shown to George especially Veronica from Home Instead, and Lynda and Sandy from Hope Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 16th at the Kingston Congregational Church, Kingston. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kingston Congregational Church, 2610 Kingstown Road, Kingston, RI 01881 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
