LAW, GEORGE THOMAS
passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrouned by his family. He was the husband of Carol (DeMagistris) Law; father of Leslie (Law) Cathers and husband Jake and Lori (Law) Waldeck and husband Richard; grandfather of Jackson, Merritt, Georgia, Jonathan, Sara and William. Calling hours will on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019