Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
864 Point Judith Rd
Narragansett, RI
George Thomas Law Obituary
LAW, GEORGE THOMAS
passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrouned by his family. He was the husband of Carol (DeMagistris) Law; father of Leslie (Law) Cathers and husband Jake and Lori (Law) Waldeck and husband Richard; grandfather of Jackson, Merritt, Georgia, Jonathan, Sara and William. Calling hours will on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019
