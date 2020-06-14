GILL, GEORGE W.
Of Warwick, RI passed away on May 22, 2020 at Kent Regency at the age of 78 of natural causes. He was predeceased in death by his wife Beverly A. (Trementozzi) Gill on January 14, 2020. He was the son of the late Williamson Gill, Jr. and Helen Abby (Colvin) Gill.
He graduated from Scituate H.S. in 1960. He lived most of his life in Scituate, moving to Cranston and then Warwick. He was a volunteer fireman in the Hope Jackson F.D. and rose to the rank of Captain. He also ran the muster teams for many years and was a lifetime member of the department.
He loved to fish, collect coins, stamps and baseball cards. He also loved antiques which led him to form Times Past America which he ran with his late wife Beverly. He also did extensive research on sunken wooden ships in Narragansett Bay.
George is survived by his son George W. Gill of Ridgefield, MO. He was the father of the late David W. Gill. He was also survived by his longtime friend Elliott Greene.
His funeral services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.