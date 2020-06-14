George W. Gill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILL, GEORGE W.
Of Warwick, RI passed away on May 22, 2020 at Kent Regency at the age of 78 of natural causes. He was predeceased in death by his wife Beverly A. (Trementozzi) Gill on January 14, 2020. He was the son of the late Williamson Gill, Jr. and Helen Abby (Colvin) Gill.
He graduated from Scituate H.S. in 1960. He lived most of his life in Scituate, moving to Cranston and then Warwick. He was a volunteer fireman in the Hope Jackson F.D. and rose to the rank of Captain. He also ran the muster teams for many years and was a lifetime member of the department.
He loved to fish, collect coins, stamps and baseball cards. He also loved antiques which led him to form Times Past America which he ran with his late wife Beverly. He also did extensive research on sunken wooden ships in Narragansett Bay.
George is survived by his son George W. Gill of Ridgefield, MO. He was the father of the late David W. Gill. He was also survived by his longtime friend Elliott Greene.
His funeral services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved