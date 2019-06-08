|
GUNTHER, JR., GEORGE W.
84, of East Greenwich passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 2nd, 2019. George formally resided in Fort Pierce, FL. He was predeceased by his first wife of 32 years, Jane Campbell Gunther, and second wife of 18 years, Gale Brousseau Gunther. Born in East Providence RI. He was a son of the late George W. Gunther, Sr. and Margaret (Healy) Gunther.
George is survived by his daughters Nancy Gunther, Patty Lovely, Susan Merrill and her husband Don, George W. Gunther, III and his wife Gail, and Joseph Gunther; sisters, Rosemary Murray, Margaret Hogan and husband John, and Teresa Swift; 9 wonderful grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. He was the brother of the late Daniel Gunther.
George graduated from St. Raphael Academy (1952) and Providence College (1961). He served in the US Army 1954-1956, and served in Korea.
George worked for the state of Rhode Island for 24 years, primarily as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Dr. Joseph H. Ladd Center in Exeter, Rhode Island.
George was the former President of the Colonnades Condominium Association in Fort Pierce Florida. He was also the former President of the RI Association for Retardation, and a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Retarded Citizens.
At the request of George, there will no funeral services. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 8, 2019