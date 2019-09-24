|
POST, GEORGE W.
89, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. He was the wife of Elizabeth A. (McGuirk) Post for the last 12 years. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Kenneth B. and Hattie (Loke) Post. Mr. Post was a retired Lt. Commander for the US Navy, serving during the Korean War. He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1954 and was a member of the JFK Museum and the American Legion Post in North Kingstown. Mr. Post wintered in Hudson, FL for many years before moving to Johnston in 2018. In addition to his wife Elizabeth, he was the father of Diane Raskind (Ron) of Stoughton, MA and Susan Angell (Ken) of Jacksonville, FL. He was the step-father of Edward Nunes of Johnston and Kenneth Nunes of Wisconsin. He was the brother of the late Barbara Fauberge and is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 10-11am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Funeral Service at 11am. Burial with Military Honors will be in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Lutheran Church, 12321 Canton Ave., Hudson, FL 34669 will be appreciated.
