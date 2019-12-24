|
SMITH, Jr., GEORGE W. "PA"
89, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Margo M. (Langton) Smith. Born in Providence, the son of the late George W. and Katherine T. (Moran) Smith. Mr. Smith was an electrician and a 70-year member of IBEW, Local Union #99 before retiring in 1992. He was the electrical inspector for the Town of Scituate for 33 years, retiring in 2014 and a member of the Glocester County Club.
In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, he was the father of Edward M. Smith (Del Patulo) of Johnston, Patricia A. Martin (John) of Johnston, Meg M. Keefe (Peter) of Glocester and Stephen W. Smith (Penny Martin) of Williamsburg, VA. He was the grandfather of Brian, Daniel, and Sarah Keefe, and was the brother of Carol Steere of Barrington.
His funeral will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, N. Scituate. Burial will be private, in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, MA 22215 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019