Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Danielson Pike
Scituate, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. "Pa" Smith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. "Pa" Smith Jr. Obituary
SMITH, Jr., GEORGE W. "PA"
89, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Margo M. (Langton) Smith. Born in Providence, the son of the late George W. and Katherine T. (Moran) Smith. Mr. Smith was an electrician and a 70-year member of IBEW, Local Union #99 before retiring in 1992. He was the electrical inspector for the Town of Scituate for 33 years, retiring in 2014 and a member of the Glocester County Club.
In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, he was the father of Edward M. Smith (Del Patulo) of Johnston, Patricia A. Martin (John) of Johnston, Meg M. Keefe (Peter) of Glocester and Stephen W. Smith (Penny Martin) of Williamsburg, VA. He was the grandfather of Brian, Daniel, and Sarah Keefe, and was the brother of Carol Steere of Barrington.
His funeral will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, N. Scituate. Burial will be private, in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, MA 22215 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -