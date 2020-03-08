|
|
WOOD, GEORGE W. (WOODY)
90, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Beatrice P. (Clark) Wood (1995). Born in North Kingstown, he was the son of the late Wallace P. Wood (1935) and the late Evalena (Rice) Standeven (1996).
He is survived by two daughters, Shiela Priore and her husband John of Georgia, and Sharon Robb and her husband David of South Carolina. He also leaves his loving grandchildren, Vito Priore, Ashley Knowles, Sydney Priore, Sarah Robb, Samuel Robb, Cassandra Robb, and the late Erica L. Knowles (2012). George's siblings are the late Frederick Wood (1997), Albert (Sonny) Wood (1974), Alice Senior (1997), Anita Johnson (1971) and Sonia Stroud.
George is also survived by longtime loving companion June Reynolds of Kingston, RI. Twice blessed with family, the Reynold's many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren embraced him as their own, and vice-versa.
Always grateful to be an American, George proudly served as an aircraft armorer with the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War. He had a full career in federal civil service as a systems analyst, then went on to similar work with Ocean State Job Lot and the Community College of Rhode Island. Woody, loved nature, sports, and above all else, his families. Renowned for quick wit, loyalty and many practical talents, he was, "as honest as the day is long".
His funeral will be private per his wishes. Memorial donations in George's name can be made to or St. Jude Research Hospital.
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
George will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020