WALLACE, GEORGE
77, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Eileen (Cullen) Wallace. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late William and Hazel (Wood) Wallace. George was Financial Advisor retiring in November of 2019. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Christine Wallace Goldstein and her husband Robert. He was also the father of the late Kimberly Wallace. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 13th at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours will be Thursday, November 12, from 5-7 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Due to current restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required. The Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 North Main Street, Ste 2, Clarkson, MI, 48346, in memory of George, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfunerlahomes.com