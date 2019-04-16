|
NIKOLOUDAKIS, GEORGIOS I.
70, of North Providence, died on April 12, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the husband of Eleni (Dolianitis) Nikoloudakis. Born in Greece, he was one of eight children to the late Ioannis and Antigone (Paterakis) Nikoloudakis. While in Greece, he was a Green Beret in the Greek Army and a Merchant Marine.
Georgios was the owner of Santoro's Pizza of North Providence.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Eric Nikoloudakis, four grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters, and his extended family in Greece.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Visitation will be held from 11 am to 12 Noon in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Services will begin at Noon. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2019